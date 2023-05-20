VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of VeriSign worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in VeriSign by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth $233,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $227.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.18. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $227.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $612,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,972.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,924 shares of company stock valued at $10,766,250. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

