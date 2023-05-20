Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions
In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.68 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.82.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.
About Viavi Solutions
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.