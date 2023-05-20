Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives $13.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,897.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,471,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 738,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.68 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.07 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.