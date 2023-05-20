VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Receives $36.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in VICI Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 583,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after acquiring an additional 28,632 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

