Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,357 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in United Community Banks by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UCBI opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

