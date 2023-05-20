Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 118,132 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,797,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,132 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.94% of MGIC Investment worth $36,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 382,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGIC Investment Price Performance

In related news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

