Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 17,673 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $37,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Equinix by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $780.28.

Shares of EQIX opened at $723.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $762.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $708.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $692.14.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total value of $52,603.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,201,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

