Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,637 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $36,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPO by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.16. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on XPO from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.