Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $36,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 51,673,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345,018 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,894,000 after buying an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

