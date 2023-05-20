Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,229 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,679,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,048,000 after purchasing an additional 109,248 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 463,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 170,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.05. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

