Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 6,313 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,275 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $37,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $285.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile



Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

