Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 74,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of NetApp worth $33,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Down 1.1 %

NTAP opened at $65.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.17.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $292,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.