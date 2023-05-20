Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 431,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,465,000 after purchasing an additional 206,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.9 %

FCN opened at $182.06 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,277,973.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $458,835.03. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

