Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,928 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $38,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.30.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its 200-day moving average is $201.58. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,620.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total transaction of $61,639.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $750,601.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

