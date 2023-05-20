Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,260 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Atkore worth $32,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:ATKR opened at $122.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.18. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $154.86.

ATKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

