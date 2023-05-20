Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,291 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $33,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $139,918. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

NYSE:WM opened at $165.36 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average of $158.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

