Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $33.93 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,271 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $33,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,387,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NPO stock opened at $99.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.14 and a 12-month high of $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. EnPro Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.75 per share, with a total value of $74,852.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.