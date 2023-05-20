Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.59 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Brunswick worth $37,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Brunswick by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Insider Activity

Brunswick Price Performance

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $1,058,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,695,299.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BC opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

