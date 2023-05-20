Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,122,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.88% of PRA Group worth $38,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,654,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,842,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,945,000 after purchasing an additional 151,958 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,934,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,924,000 after purchasing an additional 157,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,083,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRAA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PRA Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRA Group Stock Down 0.7 %

In other PRA Group news, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $18.33 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $717.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.81.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($1.95). PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Articles

