Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 35,712 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,644 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Credicorp worth $33,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $44,663,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth about $19,669,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 688.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,312,000 after purchasing an additional 111,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 42.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 365,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after purchasing an additional 108,314 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $6.7385 dividend. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

