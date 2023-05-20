Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 41,232 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Snowflake worth $36,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $176.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total transaction of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

