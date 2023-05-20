Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,404 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $35,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,003.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $125,785.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 2,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $125,785.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 531,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,070,787.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 964,789 shares of company stock worth $58,349,440 over the last three months. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $66.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 445.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.