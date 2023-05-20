Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,847 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.35% of First Merchants worth $33,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in First Merchants in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 724.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 271.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Merchants in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

