Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,316,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $28,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 339.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 74,943 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $501,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,725.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $25.38 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $871.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

