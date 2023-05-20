Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.09.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $35.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average is $45.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.