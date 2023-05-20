WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.