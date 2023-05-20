Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.39). The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02. The company has a market cap of $14.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.96. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.