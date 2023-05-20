Wedbush Comments on Disc Medicine Opco Inc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRON)

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Disc Medicine Opco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine Opco’s current full-year earnings is ($3.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Disc Medicine Opco’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRONGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53).

A number of other research analysts have also commented on IRON. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Disc Medicine Opco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $33.80 on Thursday. Disc Medicine Opco has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at $42,187,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 1st quarter valued at $11,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

(Get Rating)

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON)

