West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 674.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $351.39 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.19 and a 52 week high of $376.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.44%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,155.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Stories

