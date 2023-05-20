Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDO opened at $12.27 on Friday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 226,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 347,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

