Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE WIA opened at $8.52 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 14,353 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 33,249 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.