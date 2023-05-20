Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE WIA opened at $8.52 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
