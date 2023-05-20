Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 31st

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WIW stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 49,151 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after buying an additional 32,754 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.