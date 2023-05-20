Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $8.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

