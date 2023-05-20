Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.61 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
