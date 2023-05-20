Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.61 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $13.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 57.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter worth $232,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.