Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (DMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 1st

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

