Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on June 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MHF opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.