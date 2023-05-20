Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on WPM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

TSE WPM opened at C$64.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.69. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$71.39. The company has a current ratio of 23.44, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

In related news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

