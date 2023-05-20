Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Wi-Lan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09).

Wi-Lan Stock Performance

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter.

Wi-Lan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

