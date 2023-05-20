William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.84) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $223.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.38.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 2,885.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel targeted therapies. It also develops and markets medicines for relapsed or refractory cancer patients. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.