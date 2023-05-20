William Blair Comments on Insulet Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $301.03 on Thursday. Insulet has a 1 year low of $191.77 and a 1 year high of $335.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total value of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock valued at $9,819,174 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Insulet by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

