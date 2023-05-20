World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.19. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

WWE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

