Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 637,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.06% of Xerox worth $137,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xerox by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,110 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xerox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Xerox by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, EVP Jacques-Edouard Gueden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $156,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,031.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

