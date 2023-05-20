Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 675.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Xylem by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $51,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xylem Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Xylem stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Featured Stories

