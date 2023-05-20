Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Yum! Brands by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 254,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,584,000 after purchasing an additional 175,455 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 101,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

