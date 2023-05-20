Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report released on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.68. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.30 per share.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13,609.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.