Zacks Research Comments on CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CF Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $7.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.41. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $66.22 on Thursday. CF Industries has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 59.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,388,000 after buying an additional 1,166,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.70%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

