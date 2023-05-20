Zacks Research Comments on CNA Financial Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CNA Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst T. De expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CNA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised CNA Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CNA Financial stock opened at $39.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.27. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $14,273,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 174.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 466,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,030 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CNA Financial by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 190,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CNA Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,403,000 after purchasing an additional 104,417 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 34,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,394.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,918,659 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,753,394.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. engages in the provision of insurance holdings. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial, and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system.

