Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at $864,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $187,538.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $109,013.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,090.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,144 shares of company stock worth $276,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

