Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of ROK opened at $281.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.95. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

