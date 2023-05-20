ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Position Raised by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,267 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 169.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.33 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.96.
In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
