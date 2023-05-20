ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $34.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.

ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $227,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 531,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

