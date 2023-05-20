ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $34.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.70.
ZI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,009,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ZI opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $51.86.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
